FAWE Launches Situational Analysis Report on Teen Pregnancies in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya — The Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) has launched a situational analysis report on teen pregnancy in Kenya, highlighting statistics on the prevalence, contributing factors, and socio-economic impacts on young girls and their communities, at an event held in Nairobi, Kenya.

The report, titled "Situational Analysis on Teen Pregnancies in Kenya," analyses the current state of teenage pregnancies in 20 counties where FAWE is partnering with the Mastercard Foundation to implement the Imarisha Msichana Program, which seeks to significantly reduce the incidences of teenage pregnancy in Kenya. Among its key findings, the analysis found that teenage pregnancy among girls 15 to 18 years old stood at 27.4%. The counties with the highest teenage pregnancy prevalence rates were Narok (43.3%), Kajiado (35.6%), and Turkana (34.2%), while the counties with the lowest teenage pregnancy rates were Nyeri (6%), Nyandarua (8%), and Muranga (9.2%).

According to the report, child marriage was most prominent in Garissa at 43%, with Turkana coming second at 38%, Nairobi (22%), and Meru (14%). The report further established that 18.6% of girls in Kenya between 15 to 18 years old were in child marriages, signifying a reduction from 23% recorded in 2014 (KDHS:2014). In contrast, only 3% of boys in Kenya were married before the age of 18.

The report recommends parental education, family-life counselling, school mental health programs, law and policy enforcement at all levels, and financial assistance to girls and boys in need. It also recommends implementing programs in schools that increase awareness of the laws and policies on teen pregnancy in Kenya, conducting sensitization campaigns in schools, and establishing forums in schools that empower girls to speak out. An example is Tuseme Clubs implemented by FAWE under the Imarisha Msichana Program.

Counties surveyed for the report include Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Muranga, Meru, Nyeri, Garissa, Bungoma, Kakamega, Siaya, Busia, Migori, Homa Bay, Trans-Nzoia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Turkana, Narok, and Kajiado.

Speaking during the event, Ms. Teresa Omondi-Adeitan, Deputy Executive Director, FAWE Africa, said, "The Situational Analysis Report on Teen Pregnancies in Kenya is a testament to our commitment to understanding and addressing the issue of teenage pregnancy. The insights gained will be invaluable in shaping our future interventions. Addressing teenage pregnancy is not just about reducing numbers, it's about transforming lives and communities."

She added, "Addressing teenage pregnancy is paramount for the development and future of our communities. The report's data and insights are essential in formulating targeted and effective interventions. This comprehensive approach will help reduce the rates of teenage pregnancy and improve the socio-economic conditions of affected communities."

Hannah Tsadik, Acting Country Director at the Mastercard Foundation in Kenya, said, "I am confident that this illuminating report by our partner, FAWE, will serve as a catalyst for action towards more inclusive economies. As the Mastercard Foundation implements our Young Africa Works strategy to enable seven million young Kenyans to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030, these insights reaffirm to us that early marriage and motherhood are, in fact, economic challenges. Delivering solutions to this challenge unlocks opportunities for everyone: young women, young men, and the communities they belong to."

The event featured an engaging dialogue on the report findings with stakeholders exploring different multi-sectoral interventions needed to effectively combat teenage pregnancy in the country. By bringing together stakeholders from various sectors, the event aimed to foster collaborative efforts and implement the report's recommendations to drive sustainable change.

In conjunction with the report launch, the Best Gender Responsive Reporters were awarded for their outstanding contributions. The media awards celebrated and honoured journalists who have demonstrated excellence in gender-responsive reporting in Kenya. The Imarisha Msichana program has trained 250 journalists to report on gender issues with sensitivity and accuracy, significantly contributing to the fight against teenage pregnancy.

"Quality, gender-responsive journalism is crucial in creating awareness and driving societal change. The journalists we are honouring today have set a high standard in their reporting and were therefore awarded in categories such as Best Feature Story, Best Investigative Piece, and Best Gender Reporting. The role of media in promoting gender equality cannot be overstated," said FAWE Kenya CEO Jeanette Nyanjom.

About FAWE

The Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) is a Pan-African Non-Governmental Organization founded in 1992 by five women ministers of education to promote girls’ and women’s education in sub-Saharan Africa in line with Education for All. The organization’s members include female ministers of education, university vice-chancellors, education policymakers, researchers, gender specialists and human rights activists.

About FAWE Kenya

Forum for African Women Educationalists – Kenya Chapter (FAWEK) is a Non-Governmental Organization registered in 1996 under section 10 of the NGO Coordination Act, Laws of Kenya; and a member of FAWE network of 34 Chapters in 33 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. FAWEK’s vision is to have a just and inclusive society where gender parity and equality in education and training prevails, and the mission is to support girls and women in the acquisition of quality education and training for development. FAWE Kenya aims to ensure that Kenyan girls receive quality education for equal chances in life through championing girls’ enrolment, retention, performance, and completion in school.

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world. It works with visionary organizations to advance education and financial inclusion to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the Foundation is an independent organization separate from the company, with offices in Toronto, Kigali, Accra, Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Dakar, and Addis Ababa. Its policies, operations, and program decisions are determined by the Foundation’s Board of Directors and leadership.