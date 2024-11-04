Kenya: Govt Enrolls Nearly 9,000 Healthcare Facilities Under Social Health Assurance

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has revealed that the government has enrolled nearly 9,000 healthcare facilities across the country under the Social Health Assurance (SHA) initiative.

These include 4,760 public and government facilities, 2,498 private institutions, 1,442 faith-based organizations, 17 community facilities, and 86 other healthcare providers nationwide.

According to Mwaura, the move is anchored on enhancing healthcare in the phase of the transition from the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

"This extensive enrolment signifies the collective commitment of Kenyan citizens toward an equitable, accessible, and resilient healthcare system," he said.

Likewise, Maura asserted the government has contracted 55 cancer care providers and 184 renal care health providers across various regions in a move to further bolster support for cancer and dialysis patients.

Earlier, Health Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai announced that the government has already disbursed Sh4.5 billion for SHIF, with another similar amount expected to be released soon.

This comes on the back of increasing scrutiny from the public, with many reporting that some health facilities are requiring upfront payments before treatment is administered.

Kimtai cautioned health facilities contracted under the Social Health Authority (SHA) to refrain from asking for upfront payments from patients.