South Africa: Sport Committee Congratulates Ringo for Being Bestowed Legendary Status in Music

4 November 2024
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Joe McGluwa, has noted the honour bestowed on Mr Ringo Madlingozi at the SA Music Awards last night.

The committee congratulates Mr Madlingozi, a former member of the committee, on being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"It always serves a community well when those tasked with the responsibility to lead, also excell and are exemplary with things that are known and tangible," said the Chairperson.

Mr McGluwa said it would be hard to think of anyone more deserving than Mr Madlingozi for this award.

"The legendary status was correctly accorded to Ringo. This is a man renowned for so many hits over the years like Into Yam, Sondela, Ndiyagodola, and many more," said Mr McGluwa.

Mr McGluwa said Ringo's name can now be mentioned alongside other great legends, such as Caiphus Semenya, Mirriam Makheba, Mahlathini, Brenda Fassie, Lucky Dube, Letta Mbulu, and many others.

Mr Madlingozi served a full term as a Member of the National Assembly (2019-2024).

