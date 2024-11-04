Southern Africa: SADC to Hold Joint Meeting of Ministers of Health and Ministers Responsible for HIV & Aids

document

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will hold a Joint meeting of the SADC Ministers of Health and Ministers responsible for HIV & AIDS on 7th November 2024 in Harare, the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The Ministers will deliberate on public health issues aimed at contributing to the attainment of improved quality of life of the people in the region, examine the status of implementation of the decisions from their previous meetings and to review the State of Health in the SADC Region.

The Ministers will also attend the SADC Malaria Day Commemoration and the launch of the "Zero Malaria Day Starts with Me Campaign" to be held on the 8th November 2024 in Zimbabwe.

The Ministers' meeting will be preceded by a meeting of Senior Officials responsible for Health and HIV & AIDS on 04-06 November 2024 who will prepare documents for Ministers to consider and make decisions.