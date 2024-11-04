Africa: Namibia Tops Africa Gender Index 2023 As Most Gender Equal Country

Namibia is ranked as the most gender equal country in Africa.

According to the Africa Gender Index (AGI) 2023, released by the African Development Bank Group, the highest AGI scoring countries in 2023 are Namibia, Lesotho and Rwanda.

The report measures equality in social development, economic opportunities empowerment and representation.

Equality in empowerment and representation consists of representation of cabinet of ministers,members of parliament, managers, professionals and technicians, asset ownership and top managers of firms.

"Overall AGI scores decreased for 18 countries over the period 2019 to 2023. The largest regressions were seen in Guinea-Bissau, Guinea and Libya," the report says.

Economic equality includes the labour force participation rate of employees, vulnerable employment, the youth unemployment rate, wages, access to credit, and participation in business.