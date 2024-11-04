Africa: Namibia Tops Africa Gender Index 2023 As Most Gender Equal Country

4 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia is ranked as the most gender equal country in Africa.

According to the Africa Gender Index (AGI) 2023, released by the African Development Bank Group, the highest AGI scoring countries in 2023 are Namibia, Lesotho and Rwanda.

The report measures equality in social development, economic opportunities empowerment and representation.

Equality in empowerment and representation consists of representation of cabinet of ministers,members of parliament, managers, professionals and technicians, asset ownership and top managers of firms.

"Overall AGI scores decreased for 18 countries over the period 2019 to 2023. The largest regressions were seen in Guinea-Bissau, Guinea and Libya," the report says.

Economic equality includes the labour force participation rate of employees, vulnerable employment, the youth unemployment rate, wages, access to credit, and participation in business.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.