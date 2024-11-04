Namibia: Christian Democratic Voice Candidate List Case Falls Flat in High Court

An attempt to compel the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) to accept a different list of Christian Democratic Voice Party candidates in the National Assembly election has fallen flat in the Windhoek High Court.

The attempt failed when an application by a faction of the party, led by Viola Geirises, was struck off the High Court's roll on Monday.

Acting judge Kobus Miller struck the matter off the roll after noting that most of the 37 respondents in the application were not formally notified of the case.

Miller also said since the application is about the party's list of candidates in the National Assembly election on 27 November, it is an electoral matter that should be dealt with by the Electoral Court, rather than the High Court.

Geirises claims the Christian Democratic Voice Party (CDV) elected a new leadership in October and chose candidates to represent the party in the National Assembly election.

She also claims that a special congress of the party decided to recall CDV president Gotthard Kandume from the National Assembly, where he is occupying the party's sole seat, and decided that she will act as party president in Kandume's place.

The ECN accepted a list of CDV candidates submitted by Kandume on 16 October, and refused to accept a list of candidates submitted by another alleged representative of the party, Usakos resident Hans Stramiss.

According to Kandume, Geirises resigned as a member of the CDV in July, and is no longer the party's vice president.

He also disputes that the CDV had a special congress in terms of its constitution.