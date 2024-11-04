Africa: €635.5 Million Package to Drive Growth, Strengthen Climate and Social Resilience

Washington — The World Bank today approved a €635.5 million International Development Association (IDA)* financing package to support the Government of Benin's efforts to strengthen private sector-led growth, boost domestic revenue collection, and strengthen social and climate resilience.

The package includes a Development Policy Financing credit of €135.5 million and Policy-Based Guarantee of €200 million approved as part of the financing package to mobilize €500 million in long-term commercial financing. This is the first IDA guarantee approved since the World Bank Group guarantee platform was launched on July 1st, 2024.

The program rests on three pillars. The first seeks to operationalize a new Private-Public Partnership (PPP) framework. This will aim to attract and facilitate the participation of private sector actors in public projects by improving access to finance for small and medium enterprises, providing guarantees for loans granted by banks and microfinance institutions, and offering capitalization, advice, and other assistance.

The second pillar supports reforms to boost domestic revenue collection, creating the fiscal space needed for public investment and debt sustainability. The third pillar targets reforms to strengthen social and climate resilience. This includes expanding the Single Social Registry, strengthening the disaster risk management system, and adopting regulations for sustainable and resilient cities.

"Benin has embarked on the structural transformation of its economy, which has had a positive impact on growth in recent years. To make this growth more inclusive and resilient, the private sector will need to increase its participation in key economic sectors. The reforms underway regarding public-private partnerships will make the country more attractive for business and support climate financing," said Nestor Coffi, World Bank Country Manager for Benin. "This financing will also support reforms to protect the most vulnerable, strengthen the social contract, facilitate access to services, and build resilience to climate shocks."

The operation is aligned with Benin's climate change commitments and the goals of the Paris Agreement. It supports the green, resilient, and inclusive development agenda by strengthening the country's adaptation and resilience to climate change through improved prevention, preparedness, and response capacity.

The financing builds on the achievements of the first operation of the series with financing of $230 million, which advanced reforms to strengthen Benin's capacity to effectively manage disaster and climate risks and increase its resilience to the socioeconomic and fiscal impacts of natural disasters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Aid and Assistance Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

*International Development Association (IDA) is the World Bank institution that helps the world's poorest countries. Founded in 1960, it provides grants and low- and no-cost loans to finance projects and programs that stimulate economic growth, reduce poverty and improve the lives of the poorest people. IDA is a major donor to 76 of the world's poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. IDA's resources are making a difference in the lives of 1.6 billion people in its eligible countries. Since its inception, IDA has supported development activities in 113 countries. The annual volume of IDA commitments has been steadily increasing and has averaged $21 billion over the past three years, with about 61% of that amount going to Africa.