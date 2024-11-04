Uganda: Lightning Kills 14 in Refugee Camp

3 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Joseph Omagor

Tragedy has befallen after lightning struck a church and killed 14 people during prayers.

The deceased included five girls and nine boys aged between 14 to 18 years.

According to the Resident District Commissioner for Lamwo, William Komakech, 48 people were struck by lightning as they sought for shelter in the makeshift church.

Of these, 14 died on the spot while others sustained injuries and have been admitted at Paluda Health Center III.

The unfortunate incident happened at Palabek Refugee Settlement, Zone 8 Block 2,

The minister for Relief, Disaster preparedness and refugees Hillary Onek Obaloker is also the area Member of Parliament, says "I received the news this morning", and by 10am on Sunday the RDC was meeting the family members to distribute the bodies as they prepare for burial."

Majority of the dead are refugees from the Nuer community who settled in Palabek.

