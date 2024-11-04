Egypt: Ministers of Housing, Local Development Inaugurate Assemblies Session of Wuf12

Minister of Housing Sherif el Sherbini asserted focusing on achieving the goals of sustainable development especially empowering women and determining the hindrances facing them in addition to the role of youth in urban development and child care.

This came during the inaugural session of the assemblies held on the sidelines of the WUF12 held under the rubric "It All Starts at Home: Local Actions for Sustainable Cities and Communities" under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The policy of the Egyptian state which is implemented by Housing Ministry along with the bodies concerned of the state is to implement the ambitious national program "Housing for All Egyptians" to guarantee providing suitable housing for all, Sherbini said.

He added that the Egyptian state solved the problem of slums especially the dangerous and unsafe zones via providing alternative residential zones that provide basic services and easy housing for all.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Development Manal Awad asserted that Egypt achieved progress in the recent period in a number of developmental fields topped by renovating the infrastructure and waste recycling in addition to other major projects.

Awad pointed out that achieving sustainable development is a collective action that needs the participation of all bodies and parties in addition to working on finding innovative solutions that cope with the global and environment challenges.

The coming period focuses on empowering the local administrations, upgrading laws and building local institutional abilities to achieve efficiency to present services to the citizens, she said.

