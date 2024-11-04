Egypt: Investment Minister Participates in Meetings of Standing Committee of Comcec of Oic in Turkey

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan el-Khatib left Cairo Monday heading to Turkey to participate in the meetings of the 40th session of the Council of Trade Ministers of the Standing Committee for Commercial and Economic Cooperation COMCEC of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The visit is scheduled to feature extensive meetings with a number of senior officials, businessmen, as well as representatives of business associations and companies in Turkey to discuss ways to enhance trade and investment relations between the two countries.

It also aims to introduce the Turkish business community to promising investment opportunities in Egypt, along with measures and procedures the Egyptian government currently adopts pertaining to the financial, monetary and trade domains, with a view to facilitating all measures for investors and the export and import system. All drives aim to attract more Turkish investments to the Egyptian market and increase rates of Egyptian-Turkish intra-trade.

The Minister will also meet - on the sidelines of his participation in the meetings with Omar Polat, Turkish Minister of Trade, alongside trade ministers from countries participating in the meetings.

Participants will hold an expanded meeting with the chairman and members of the Turkish side of the joint business council.

Khatib will also participate in a number of meetings organized by the Egyptian Commercial Office in Turkey, with Turkish business federations and giant industrial companies.

