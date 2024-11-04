Egyptian, French FMs Discuss Latest Developments in Lebanon, Gaza

4 November 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty discussed in a phone call Monday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot the latest developments in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in addition to means of boosting bilateral cooperation.

The two sides discussions came as part of coordination and consultation between Cairo and Paris to reduce escalation in the Middle East and exchange points of view on the latest regional developments.

Both ministers lauded the level of bilateral cooperation in the various domains, expressing keenness on promoting it, along with pressing ahead toward wider cooperation horizons, according Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tamim Khallaf.

Abdelatty said that Egypt is looking forward to France's support within the framework of the European Union (EU), especially after the relations between Egypt and the EU have been upgraded to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

The Egyptian and the French ministers took up the latest developments in Lebanon and the efforts of both countries to reach a ceasefire, according to the spokesman.

They also tackled efforts exerted to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and allow humanitarian aid supplies flow into the enclave, he said.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's full rejection to the Israeli escalating measures which aim at hindering the arrival of humanitarian assistance supplies, asserting the importance of empowering the Palestinian authority, added the spokesman.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.