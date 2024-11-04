Egyptian, French FMs Discuss Latest Developments in Lebanon, Gaza

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty discussed in a phone call Monday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot the latest developments in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in addition to means of boosting bilateral cooperation.

The two sides discussions came as part of coordination and consultation between Cairo and Paris to reduce escalation in the Middle East and exchange points of view on the latest regional developments.

Both ministers lauded the level of bilateral cooperation in the various domains, expressing keenness on promoting it, along with pressing ahead toward wider cooperation horizons, according Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tamim Khallaf.

Abdelatty said that Egypt is looking forward to France's support within the framework of the European Union (EU), especially after the relations between Egypt and the EU have been upgraded to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

The Egyptian and the French ministers took up the latest developments in Lebanon and the efforts of both countries to reach a ceasefire, according to the spokesman.

They also tackled efforts exerted to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and allow humanitarian aid supplies flow into the enclave, he said.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's full rejection to the Israeli escalating measures which aim at hindering the arrival of humanitarian assistance supplies, asserting the importance of empowering the Palestinian authority, added the spokesman.

MENA