Egypt: Expansion Efforts Afoot to Turn Nasser Institute Hospital Into Largest Medical City in Me - Health Min.

Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on Sunday paid an inspection tour of the main building extension of Nasser Institute Hospital, which has a total of 600 inpatient beds, 160 intensive care beds, and 85 incubators.

The minister asserted the high priority of expanding health projects and new healthcare facilities nationwide, especially the Nasser Institute Hospital for Research and Treatment, Spokesperson for the Health and Population Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said in a statement.

He noted that these expansion efforts are meant to make the institute the largest medical city in Egypt and the Middle East.

The spokesman said the new building includes a dialysis unit with 120 dialysis machines, a gynecology and obstetrics unit with two operating rooms, two birthing units, and inpatient beds.

It also includes a radiology section equipped with two MRI machines, three CT machines, five standard radiographs , five sonar appliances, and five Echo machines, in addition to a laboratory section, a blood bank, oxygen therapy units, a delayed fertility treatment unit, 27 operating rooms, and internal as well as clinical pharmacies.

(MENA)