Kenya Tops Global Rankings for Social Media Use

NAIROBI — Kenya has emerged as the country where individuals spend the most time on social media, a new report has revealed.

The GWI report compiled by Cable.co.uk revealed that most Kenyans spend an average of 3 hours and 43 minutes daily.

This is against the global average of 2 hours 23 minutes.

"The world spends a huge amount of time using social media too, with the latest research from GWI revealing that the "typical" social media user now spends 2 hours and 23 minutes per day using social media," read the report in part.

This places Kenyans at the forefront of global social media engagement, surpassing countries like South Africa and Brazil, which follow closely with daily averages of 3 hours and 37 minutes and 3 hours and 34 minutes, respectively.

Filipinos, Nigerians, and Colombians are also notable participants in this digital landscape, spending an average of 3 hours and 33 minutes, 3 hours and 23 minutes, and 3 hours and 22 minutes per day, respectively.

Similarly, the study indicates that 2023 saw the addition of 266 million new social media users worldwide, equating to a staggering 8.4 new users every second.

The data also reveals that humanity is set to collectively spend an astounding 500 million years on social media in 2024.

In particular, countries along the western edge of the Persian Gulf demonstrate high ratios of social media users relative to their populations.