Kenya: ODM to Hold Grassroots Elections On Nov 27

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 -- The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is set to hold its grassroot elections on November 27.

The party's National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) in a notice to its members asserted that the elections will now take place at polling units in all 47 counties.

"Pursuant to this resolution, the NECC wishes to announce that the grassroots elections will be conducted on 27 November 2024 in all polling Units/Centres across the Forty-Seven (47) Counties," read the notice by NECC chairperson Emily Awita in part.

"That there will be elections of thirty (30) Party officials, 10 each from the three (3) Committees at each Polling Unit/Centre, namely: the Mainstream; Women League and Youth League."

She added that the mainstream elections will include positions of Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Secretary, Organizing Secretary, Treasurer, Women Leader, Youth Leader, and three Committee Members.

Similarly, the Women and Youth League categories will feature elections for Chairperson, Secretary, Organizing Secretary and their deputies, Treasurer, and three Committee Members.

ODM had in April postponed its grass toot elections citing the heavy rain that wreaked havoc in several parts of the country.