Kenya: U.S. Embassy Launches American Corner Mtaani At Kenya National Library

Nairobi — The United States Embassy has launched Sh9 million American Corner Mtaani hub at the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS) to support young Kenyan entrepreneurs and start-ups.

The hub, the sixth addition to the growing network of American Corners in Kenya will be dedicated to fostering a community of innovation and promoting collaboration, particularly among the youth through partnership between the U.S Embassy and the Kenya National Library Service, (KNLS).

The United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman said the expanded network of American Corners follows through on a commitment to enhance people-to-people partnerships made when the White House hosted Kenya in May for a State Visit.

"American Corner Mtaani is here to support Kenya's young people in bringing their innovation to life.Let's open the doors and enable the greatest minds to take Silicon Savannah to the next level. This space is a greenhouse for creativity, learning, and dialogue," she stated.

Shakaria Buckson, the embassy's regional public engagement specialist, who oversees American Corners across East Africa stated that the facility will serve individuals from all backgrounds by enabling them to access various resources relating to their careers.

"I believe that many of my country's greatest innovators, artists, and change-makers were shaped not by elite institutions but from having opportunities at the grassroots level to experiment and learn. American Corner Mtaani is designed for Kenyans who carry this same vision," stated Buckson.

Charles Nvizo, Chief Executive Officer of KNLS revealed that the American Corner will provide the local community with access to a wealth of U.S. resources, including digital databases, speakers, and educational materials.

It will host special programs focusing on the creative economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, technology, and cultural exchanges.

"The foundation of this collaboration is the belief that everyone should have equitable access to high-quality educational opportunities. American Corner Mtaani is concrete proof of our nation's dedication to supporting its citizens," he stated.

The network hub now joins the already-established American Corners in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, and Lamu counties.