South Sudan/Rwanda: Rwanda to Face South Sudan in 2025 CHAN Qualifiers Second Round

4 November 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda and South Sudan will lock horns in the second and final round of the 2025 CHAN qualifiers which will take place in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania from February 1-28, 2025.

South Sudan joined Amavubi in the second round after beating Kenya 3-1 over two legs in the first round of the qualifiers.

The South Sudanese confirmed their ticket to the second round after holding Kenya to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the preliminary round held at Nambole Stadium in Uganda on Sunday, November 3, a week after beating the same side 2-0 in the first leg held in Juba.

South Sudan will host Amavubi in the first leg between December 20 and 22 while the second leg will be played at Amahoro Stadium a week later.

Amavubi will have to eliminate South Sudan to have a chance to qualify for the CHAN 2025 finals. Despite loss to South Sudan, Kenya will still play the CHAN 2025 finals as co-hosts of the tournament which returns to the East African region for the first time since Rwanda in 2016.

