Africa: Five Days to CAF Women's Champions League - Sharpshooters, Jraidi, Badu and Tholakele

With the clock ticking to the kick off of the CAF Women's Champions League, today marks exactly five days to the start of much-anticipated continental competition.

Morocco plays hosts to the fourth edition of the CAF Women's Champions League between 09 - 23 November where eight nations from across the continent will be aiming at dethroning reigning champions, Mamelodi Sundowns who are aiming at lifting the title for the third time in four years.

CAFOnline takes a look at some of the tournament's sharpshooters who will be looking at finding the back of the net again this year.

First is the lethal Ibtissam Jraidi of AS FAR, who remains the highest goalscorer in the history of the tournament, with a total of six goals scored in 2022.

Jraidi played a crucial role in AS FAR's 2022 historical run that saw them clinch the title.

Not only was she a serial goal poacher but was instrumental in being the team's first line of defense with her aggression when the team was out of possession.

Some of the highlights include her decisive goal in the semi-finals against Bayelsa Queens as well as the brace scored against the then champions, Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

Next is 19-year-old sensation, Evelyn Badu of Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana. Her ability to position herself in the decisive moments has been nothing short of remarkable for her age.

Coupled with good vision and calmness, Badu was instrumental in her sides' impressive run in the inaugural edition where they went on to face Mamelodi Sundowns.

She concluded the tournament with five goals to her name.

Last but certainly not least is of course Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies' Refilwe Tholakele.

The deadly forward alongside her striking partner, Boitumelo Rabale formed a lethal duo at the last edition in Egypt.

Tholakele found the back of the net five times, with the help of her teammates and will be looking at continuing in her rich vein of form when the defending champions aim to extend their dominance on the continent.