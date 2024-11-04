Zimbabwe: Highlanders FC's Chikuhwa in Historic Hattrick - Striker Set for Golden Boot Award

4 November 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

HIGHLANDERS forward, Lynoth Chikuhwa scored a hattrick Sunday afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium to help his side beat Green Fuel 4-0.

His three goals saw him putting himself in the club's history books, as he became the first Highlanders player to score a treble in a decade.

The last Highlanders player to score a hattrick for Bosso was Charles Sibanda, during the 2014 league season against Buffaloes at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

Sunday's goals propelled Chikuhwa to the top of the scorers' chart with a tally of 15 to his name now.

Chikuhwa is followed by Yadah's Khama Billiat and CAPS United's William Manondo, who are tied on 12 goals.

Last season, Ngezi Platinum's Takunda Benhura, with 13 goals, scooped the Premier Soccer League Golden Boot award.

Post the new millennium, the late Norman Maroto holds a record of scoring 22 goals in 2009, a feat which remains the highest tally during the era.

