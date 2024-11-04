Zimbabwe: Chipezeze's Heroics Propel Magesi Into the Carling Cup Semi Finals

ZIMBABWE international goalkeeper, Elvis Chipezeze was the hero for Magesi FC on Sunday afternoon as he helped the side beat TS Galaxy 1-0 in the Carling Cup quarter finals match played at Mbombela Stadium in South Africa.

Chipezeze's perfomance saw him being named Player of The Match and bagging 100 000 Rands prize money.

The 34-year-old goalie provided four crucial saves, which kept his side in the game during the second half, protecting Lehlonole Mgohlone's 44th minute goal.

Chipezeze has been the X factor for Magesi in the Carling Cup, two weeks ago he was also named Player of The Match after he had helped the side to eliminate league giants and defending champions, Orlando Pirates.

The former Chicken Inn shot-stopper is enjoying a purple patch in the Betway Premiership where he is marking his return after two seasons of playing in the lower division.

Magesi will now play Richards Bay in one of the semi-finals while Mamelodi Sundowns face Zimbabwe's national team keeper, Washington Arubi's Marumo Gallants.