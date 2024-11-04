Namibia: Nudo-Swanu-Ledgovt to Professionalise Football

Barry Rukoro, the president of the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) faction in coalition with the South West Africa National Union (Swanu), said once elected into power, they will professionalise football and sport at large in the country.

He shared with New Era Sport that the professionalism strategy will include establishing well-supported football academies across regions with quality training facilities, mentorship and competitive opportunities.

Rukoro was at the helm of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) for a long time.

He said he believes in building a sustainable pipeline that starts at the grassroots level and progresses through professional leagues.

"Our goal is to raise the standard of football so that Namibian talent can compete on a global scale while also providing a pathway for young athletes to pursue professional sport careers," he announced.

Rukoro added that the coalition-led government will be committed to helping talented players in rural areas access the same resources and exposure as their counterparts in urban centres.

Asked what remedies the Nudo-Swanu government uses to attract investors into the country's football, he said policies will be created that make sport sponsorship and support a rewarding opportunity for the private sector.

"We will propose a 'matching funds' model, where the government will match every private dollar invested in the sport, effectively doubling the capital available for development, infrastructure and talent support," he said.

He added that this collaborative approach will encourage local and foreign investors to engage actively in our sport sector, knowing that the government is equally committed to seeing it grow.

"Our government will also enhance media coverage and sponsorship opportunities that will also help make Namibian football a viable and attractive investment," he stated.

The former NFA secretary general is disheartened by the fact that the national football team, the Brave Warriors, are playing their home games on foreign soil due to inadequate infrastructure.

"This situation is unacceptable and underlines the urgent need for investment in sport facilities. Our government will prioritise upgrading and maintaining our stadiums to meet international standards so that the Brave Warriors and all citizens can proudly host games on Namibian soil," he said.

He emphasised that such upgrades not only foster national pride but also offer local players the support they need to grow their careers professionally.

He said the Nudo-Swanu-led government will recognise the Namibia Rural Sports Development Federation (NRSDF), which is responsible for promoting and developing rural football.

"We are committed to recognising legitimate sport bodies such as NRSDF, as they give chances to rural athletes to shine. Our government believes in inclusive representation and fair opportunities, which will be achieved by working alongside the NFA and Namibia Sports Commission," he noted.

He said this approach will help create a unified sport community and ensure that all Namibians have equal access to sporting opportunities and pathways to professional careers.

He called on football fans, players and supporters to vote for the Nudo-Swanu government because it understands the powerful role sport plays in uplifting and uniting communities.

He added that their government is committed to building a professional sport environment, where sport heroes can earn a decent living from their careers, allowing them to become proper role models for the younger generation.

"By voting for the Nudo-Swanu-led government, you support a government that will invest in infrastructure, create professional opportunities for athletes, and foster an inclusive, accountable and transparent sport system that puts the interest of players, fans and communities at the forefront," promised Rukoro.