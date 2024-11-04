Kenya: KNCCI Appoints Ex-Tma Country Director Ahmed Farah As CEO

Nairobi — The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has appointed Ahmed Farah, former Country Director of TradeMark Africa (TMA) Kenya, as its new CEO.

Farah takes over from Patrick Nyangweso, who held the position since April 2023.

During his tenure at TMA, Farah led transformative programs focused on Kenya's economic growth and regional integration.

He also sits on Kenya's National Investment Council, where he plays a role in crafting investment strategies to attract global investors and promote sustainable growth.

Additionally, he contributed to a presidential think tank on economic recovery post-COVID-19, showcasing his dedication to building a resilient economy.

KNCCI Chairman Erick Rutto highlighted Farah's initiatives within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework, especially those aimed at empowering women and youth entrepreneurs.

Rutto praised Farah as a key figure in driving sustainable trade and supporting an investment-friendly climate that aligns with KNCCI's mission to strengthen Kenya's economic resilience.

Farah holds a Master's in International Development from the University of Manchester and a Bachelor of Commerce from Kenyatta University.