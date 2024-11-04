Uganda: 79,000 Candidates Sit PLE This Week

4 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

A total of 798,771 candidates will this week sit for their final Primary Leaving Examinations(PLE) in different centres around the country.

According to UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule, the candidates will begin with their briefing today, Monday before writing their actual exams on Wednesday and Thursday November, 6 and 7 respectively.

" The candidates will write Mathematics and Social Studies and Religious education on the first day and Integrated Science and English on the final day," Kalule said.

The candidates

According to Kalule, of the 798,771 candidates, 379,414 representing 47.4% are males and the rest at 419,357 are females.

Of all the candidates, 524,690 representing 66.7% are Universal Primary Education(UPE) candidates .

The special needs candidates are 3,295, with 1,677 of these being females whom UNEB says will be given an extra 45 minutes in accordance with regulations to be able to complete their papers.

"They will also receive necessary support based on their special needs including braille answer sheets that have been availed for the blind , large print papers for those with low vision while the deaf are assigned sign language interpreters. Those with dyslexia and writing problems will be availed transcribers," Kalule said.

The UNEB spokesperson however cautioned learners and teachers against engaging in any form of exam malpractice.

She said this includes online sharing and being in possession of electronic version of any such material.

