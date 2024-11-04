Uganda: I Wanted to Become a Catholic Priest - Mpuuga

Initially, I wanted to go to seminary and become a priest because I grew up in a largely Catholic community, where our interactions were often with the priest

Mathias Mpuuga, Leader of Opposition in Uganda's Parliament, has shared that he once aspired to become a Catholic priest during his early years. Growing up in a predominantly Catholic community, Mpuuga said his regular interactions with local priests strongly influenced his early ambitions.

"Initially, I wanted to go to seminary and become a priest because I grew up in a largely Catholic community, where our interactions were often with the priest," Mpuuga stated. His reflections offer insight into his formative years and the role faith played in shaping his early outlook on life.

Today, Mpuuga is a key political figure, advocating for human rights, justice, and democratic reforms in Uganda. His journey from a young boy aspiring to join the priesthood to becoming one of the country's top political leaders highlights the significant shifts in his life path.

While Mpuuga chose not to pursue a religious vocation, his commitment to service and leadership remains at the core of his political career. His story has resonated with many Ugandans, particularly those with similar backgrounds in faith and community- centered upbringings.