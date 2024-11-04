Somalia: Two Ministers Resign From Somalia's Government Amid Tensions

Mogadishu — In a significant political development, two ministers from Somalia's federal government resigned on Sunday, November 3, 2024, citing what they described as the government's plans to exacerbate tensions with regional administrations, particularly Jubbaland and Puntland.

The resignations were announced by Abdirashid Jire Qalinle, the State Minister for Planning and International Cooperation, and Ahmed Isman Ibrahim Daqare, the Deputy Minister of Education. Both ministers are from Jubbaland State, which has been at odds with the federal government over various governance and security issues.

In their resignation statements, the ministers accused the federal government of engaging in actions that could lead to further conflict, including what they termed as "illegal agreements" and mismanagement of funds intended for anti-Al Shabaab operations. They expressed concerns over the government's approach towards regional administrations, which they believe could escalate into violence.

"The federal government's current trajectory is not only detrimental to peace but also against the interests of our nation's unity," Minister Qalinle stated, reflecting a deep-seated frustration with the central government's policies.

This political upheaval comes at a time when Somalia is grappling with internal security threats and the ongoing challenge of governing effectively amidst federal-state relations. The resignations have sparked discussions on social media and within political circles about the stability of the current administration led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Observers note that this could be indicative of broader discontent within the government ranks, especially among those from regions feeling marginalized or threatened by central authority overreach. The incident highlights the fragile balance of power and the ongoing tensions between the federal government and Somalia's semi-autonomous regions.

The government has yet to officially respond to these resignations or the allegations made by the ministers. However, this event underscores the challenges facing Somalia as it attempts to consolidate governance and address security threats while managing delicate federal dynamics.

This story is developing, and further updates are expected as reactions from other political figures and potential government responses come to light.