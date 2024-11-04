Uganda: Prophet Mbonye Moves to Support National Welfare Programmes

Prophet Elvis Mbonye has offered to assist the government in replenishing its coffers, proposing to support national welfare programmes.

The pledge was made during the launch of his 12-week evangelism drive, a community outreach inspired by the Biblical call to be "our brother's keeper."

The prophet explained that some people need material blessings to recognise God's grace, committing to provide for individuals, families, and potentially the government.

"We want to ask the government of Uganda, 'How can we bless you?"' Mbonye stated. "If they haven't heeded our spiritual support, we'll present our resources and offer aid in their activities."

Mbonye assured that his financial resources are "mysterious" and abundant, adding, "Some people will respond to the language of money before the spirit. When we give them material support, we'll show them its divine source, and they too shall prosper."

Prophet Elvis Mbonye is giving back to the communities In addition to the pledge, Mbonye highlighted the church's role in societal transformation, emphasizing that the 12-week outreach demonstrates a commitment to being "our brother's keeper." He stressed the importance of the church in illuminating the world, suggesting that societal progress depends on such outreach.

During the launch, over 1,200 individuals and 200 families received essential household items, including food, clothing, and shoes.

Among the attendees were representatives from Nsambya Police Barracks, the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the Harvey Cerebral Palsy Foundation and local leaders from areas such as Munyonyo, Salaama, Kigo, and Makindye.