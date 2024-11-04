Somalia: Madobe Calls for Urgent Meeting With Federal MPs Amid Jubaland-Villa Somalia Tensions

Kismayo — Jubaland State President Ahmed Madobe has summoned federal lawmakers from Jubaland to an urgent consultation meeting in Kismayo, scheduled from November 8 to 11, aiming to discuss the volatile political situation in Somalia and its effects on the region.

This call follows a similar move by Puntland's administration to convene its parliamentarians in Garowe on October 22, highlighting a growing rift between regional states and the federal government over electoral processes and governance.

The invitation, which was issued on Sunday by the Office of the Jubaland President, comes in the wake of resignations by two Jubaland federal ministers. Deputy Minister of Education Ahmed Isman Ibrahim Daqare and Minister of State for Planning and International Cooperation Abdirashid Jire Qalinle stepped down, pointing to increasing tensions and allegations of the federal government inciting conflict with regional entities including SSC, Puntland, and Jubaland.

Both Jubaland and Puntland have recently boycotted meetings of the National Consultative Council in Mogadishu, signaling a deepening divide with the central administration over how to move forward with Somalia's electoral and political reforms.

The meeting in Kismayo is seen as an attempt to consolidate regional positions and possibly strategize on negotiations with the federal government.