Uganda: Police Recover a Three-Week-Old Baby Stolen in Fort Portal

Authorities in Fort Portal have successfully rescued a three-week-old baby who was abducted from her family.

According to family members, the kidnapper approached them while posing as a helper for children in need. She convinced the mother to accompany her to a photography studio for a photoshoot. Once inside the studio, the trafficker vanished with the baby.

The family promptly reported the incident to the Fort Portal police, referencing case number CRB 455/24. In response, the police quickly teamed up with Cherished Children's Foundation and Project Rescue Children to locate the suspect.

Upon realising that law enforcement was closing in, the suspect abandoned the infant.

Officers from Senge Police Post collaborated with Fort Portal police to ensure the baby's safe return. She has since been reunited with her family.

In a recent update, Harriet Nakyambadde, head of investigations, confirmed that the inquiry into the case is ongoing. Nabawesi Stellah, representing Cherished Children's Foundation, reassured the family of continued support and highlighted the collaboration with Project Rescue Children to protect vulnerable children.