Uganda: Minister Tumwebaze Defends Progress in Rural Electrification After Rea Merger

4 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Priscilla Nakayenze

The Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to rural electrification, addressing concerns about delays in extending electricity connections to rural areas.

In a recent public statement, Tumwebaze questioned critics, saying, "Have you heard about the Rural Electrification Agency, REA? It was rationalised back to the mother ministry; aren't the connections taking place?" His comments come after the government dissolved REA and merged its operations under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development as part of broader reforms aimed at improving service delivery.

Tumwebaze emphasised that despite the reorganisation, electricity connections in rural areas are still being carried out. He dismissed claims that the restructuring has slowed progress, insisting that the government is on track with its electrification goals.

The Rural Electrification Agency was initially established to increase access to electricity in underserved communities, a key component of Uganda's long-term development agenda. Critics, however, have raised concerns about the pace of the project since the agency's merger.

The minister's remarks aimed to reassure the public that the government remains focused on rural development and that the restructuring is intended to enhance efficiency in achieving nationwide electrification targets.

