Malawi: FDH Bank PLC Shines At the Marketers' Awards

4 November 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Stock Exchange listed FDH Bank had a grand time at this year's Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) Awards ceremony over the weekend where they bagged four awards.

The Bank's Salama Banking was named the Print Commercial of the Year, while its marketing team emerged the Marketing Team of the Year.

FDH Cares Program was named the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative of the Year, while its Head of Marketing and Communication, Levie Nkunika was named Marketer of the Year.

Reacting on the awards, including his accolade, Nkunika said the recognition will help them to continue to inspire and empower the next generation.

"This award is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the collective efforts of our team, partners, and stakeholders who have supported me throughout my journey. I extend my sincerest gratitude to our senior management for their unwavering trust and vision, senior marketers for their guidance and mentorship, and young marketers and students for their enthusiasm and eagerness to learn."

"This award reinforces my commitment to driving innovative marketing strategies that resonate with our customers and contribute to the growth of FDH Group and the industry. I dedicate this recognition to everyone who has contributed to our success," said Nkunika.

This year, the Parliamentary Committee on Social and Community Affairs commended FDH Bank plc for the investing K6 billion in the CSR initiatives for the past five years.

