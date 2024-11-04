South Africa: 'Proud Moment' As Proteas Record Resounding Test Series Victory Over Bangladesh

South Africa's 575 for 6 declared (De Zorzi 177, Stubbs 106, Mulder 105*, Islam 5-198) beat Bangladesh's 143 (Mahmud 38, Maharaj 5-59, Muthusamy 4-45) and 159 (Mominul 82, Rabada 5-37, Paterson 2-31, Maharaj 2-57) by an innings and 273 runs.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min Three maiden centuries and two five wicket hauls helped South Africa record their largest-ever Test victory with an innings and 273 run win over Bangladesh to claim a 2-0 series victory over the subcontinent side.

After a period of growing pains, South Africa's Test squad, under the tutelage of Shukri Conrad is neatly putting the pieces of the puzzle together. This victory follows their seven-wicket win in Mirpur in the first Test and their series win over West Indies in the Caribbean in August.

It was the first time in four years that the side has scored more than 500 runs in a Test innings and the Proteas recorded the mammoth win within three days of cricket in Chattogram.

South Africa's batters laid the foundation as opener Tony de Zorzi (177 off 269 balls) fought off cramps across his entire body on day one to put on a 201-run second-wicket partnership with Tristan Stubbs (106 off 198), both with career high scores.

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder (unbeaten 105 off 150 balls) capitalised on the terrific base, also reaching a maiden Test century, with Senuran Muthusamy (68 off 75 balls)...