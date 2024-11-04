South Africa: The Proteas Test Team Is Maturing Into a Formidable Outfit With Bat and Ball

1 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

South Africa's 2-0 series win over Bangladesh has shown the growth the Proteas side has made in the Test arena.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min The young Proteas Test side is starting to come of age, heralded by their 2-0 series win over Bangladesh, their first win in the subcontinent in more than a decade.

Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs are two young batters that red-ball coach Shukri Conrad plucked from domestic cricket and selected in the top order of his Test side.

Wiaan Mulder was in the wilderness in Test cricket, with Marco Jansen set to hold the all-rounder berth for years to come.

But Conrad backed Mulder to come good in international red-ball cricket.

All three aforementioned men scored their maiden Test centuries in South Africa's innings and 273-run second Test win over Bangladesh in Chittagong to help South Africa secure their series win.

"The belief that it instils in this group," Conrad said, explaining why the series win in the subcontinent is so important. "How we went about our business, and the growth that you see within them on a daily basis.

"On so many levels it was a special win and so important for this group, especially for what lies ahead over the next couple of months; that...

