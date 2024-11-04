Malawi: Govt Awards PMC Limited a K2BN Contract to Construct Gwanda Chakuamba Mausoleum

The government, through the Ministry of Local Government, Unity, and Culture, has awarded a contract to PMC Limited to construct the Gwanda Chakuamba mausoleum in Nsanje district.

The contract price is K2.7 billion as per a notification of intention to award contract dated November 4, 2024.

The Ministry of Local Government, Unity, and Culture says, "This is in recognition of his political contribution to the country."

Senior Chief Chimombo has hailed the move, saying Chakuamba played a critical role in the country's political arena.

However, some governance experts have frowned at government's intention to award a 2.7 billion kwacha contract for the construction of a mausoleum for late Gwanda Chakwamba at a time when Malawi is sailing through an economic crisis.

Willy Kambwandira of Center for social accountability and transparency on Monday said government must rescind the decision and use the money for pressing needs like the purchase of maize and other essential social services.

Kambwandira says the allocation does not demonstrate government's prudent use of tax payer's money and that it raises speculation that others might be using this as an opportunity to siphon public money.

Another social commentator, Wonderful Mkhuche said though Chakwamba deserves special honor, government should not be prioritizing the dead at the expense of the living who are in need of the resources and other amenities.

Until his death in 2016, Chakuamba held various government top positions.