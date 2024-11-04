Uganda: National Mining Company Board Inaugurated to Oversee Uganda's Mineral Sector

The National Mining Company (NMC) officially inaugurated its new Board of Directors today at Petroleum House in Entebbe.

This milestone marks a significant step in advancing Uganda's commercial mineral interests, with the NMC set to play a central role in enhancing national participation in the sector.

The company aims to foster partnerships with the private sector to boost revenues while aligning mineral exploitation with the country's broader development agenda.

Established to give the government a stronger commercial presence in the mining industry, the NMC follows a similar framework to the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), which manages state interests in petroleum.

The new board is tasked with strengthening the mineral market, improving regulatory oversight, and ensuring transparency throughout the sector.

Chaired by James Mukasa Ssebugenyi, with James Byagaba as vice chair, the board includes a diverse group of professionals: John Fisher, Agnes Alaba, Francis Twinamatsiko, Dr. Kevin Aanyu, Dr. Alex Kwatampora Binego, and Wilfred Kokas.

Together, they bring a wealth of expertise and will work towards expanding Uganda's mineral exports and increasing the country's influence in global mineral markets.

Irene Batebe, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, welcomed the new board, emphasising their role in strengthening the sector's accountability and regulatory framework.

"This board will ensure that our mineral wealth plays a more substantial role in driving Uganda's economic growth," Batebe said.

She also highlighted the government's focus on value addition and announced a new policy banning the export of raw minerals to encourage local processing.

Minister of State for Minerals, Phiona Nyamutoro, stressed the importance of keeping more of the value chain within Uganda, which would create jobs and increase local economic benefits.

"The government is determined to add value to our minerals, and this board's work is crucial to achieving that goal," Nyamutoro stated. She also pointed to the benefits of modern mining practices in both economic and environmental terms.

However, challenges persist in Uganda's mining sector, particularly with underfunding. The Mineral Development Programme received Shs 57.33 billion for the 2023/24 financial year, yet by December 2023, only Shs 13.8 billion (24.2%) had been disbursed.

Despite this, the programme accomplished several goals, including the review of 174 mineral license applications and generating Shs 10.34 billion in non-tax revenue through licensing fees and royalties.

Artisanal mining remains prevalent, with limited access to advanced techniques and safety measures. The NMC board plans to address these issues by introducing better equipment, training, and technologies to improve both production and worker safety.

During a recent meeting on responsible mineral sourcing, Col. Edith Nakalema, head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), urged stakeholders to protect Uganda's mining sector.

"Mining holds immense potential for economic growth, industrialisation, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings," Nakalema stated, calling for responsible practices and investor protection to drive the sector forward.