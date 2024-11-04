Egypt's Viridia Tech Wins Mega Green Accelerator With Ai Solution

TLDR

Viridia Tech from Egypt wins 2024 Mega Green Accelerator, $100,000 prize for AI-driven crop efficiency platform.

Mirai Solar of Saudi Arabia secures second place with $30,000 prize for solar-powered shade system.

Mega Green Accelerator, launched by PepsiCo and partners, supports startups in food security, clean energy, and circular economy challenges.

Egypt-based Viridia Tech emerged as the winner of the 2024 Mega Green Accelerator, securing the $100,000 grand prize during an industry Demo Day in Riyadh.

Competing alongside seven other startups from the Middle East and North Africa, Viridia Tech showcased its AI-driven platform designed to improve crop efficiency and sustainability by providing farmers with real-time insights and accurate yield forecasting. Saudi Arabia's Mirai Solar won the second-place prize of $30,000 for its solar-powered shade system.

Launched in 2023 by PepsiCo, SABIC, AstroLabs, and other partners, the Mega Green Accelerator supports startups addressing food security, clean energy, and circular economy challenges. Over six months, selected participants received mentorship, training, and networking opportunities aimed at scaling their ventures and attracting investment.

Key Takeaways

The success of the Mega Green Accelerator highlights growing investment in sustainable innovation across the MENA region. Through collaborative initiatives like PepsiCo's MENA Innovates, startups gain direct access to industry leaders, aligning their technologies with regional sustainability goals. The program's winner, Viridia Tech, exemplifies the role of AI in agriculture, reflecting a shift towards data-driven solutions for food security amid climate challenges. The program's impact extends beyond prize money, fostering a network that accelerates growth for innovators across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and broader MENA.