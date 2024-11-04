South Africa: Diesel, Petrol Price to Increase in November

Prices of all grades of fuel as well as that of petrol and gas are expected to rise this coming Wednesday.

This as announced by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) on Monday.

The increases are as follows:

· Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): 25c increase

· Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): 25c increase

· Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 21c increase

· Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 20c increase

· Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 21c increase

· Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating paraffin: 28c increase

· Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 36c increase

A litre of 95 petrol, which currently costs R21,05 in Gauteng, will now cost R21,30 a litre as of Wednesday.

In the coast, a litre of 95 petrol, which costs R20,26 in October, will now cost R20,51 a litre in November.

The department explained the international and local factors leading to the price adjustments for November.

"The average Brent Crude oil price increased from 72.82 US Dollars (USD) to USD 75.07 per barrel, during the period under review. The main contributing factor is the continued conflict in the Middle East and the stand-off between Iran and Israel.

"The average international petroleum product prices increased on average, in line with the higher oil prices, during the period under review. This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol by 33.56 cents a litre and 21.55 cents a litre, diesel by 30.33 cents a litre and 28.58 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin by 29.79 cents a litre respectively.

"The Rand slightly appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (from 17.68 to 17.53 Rand per USD) during the period under review. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of all products by over 8.00 cents per litre," the department said. -

SAnews.gov.za