South Africa: Let's Ensure a Safer Festive Season

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has called on communities to assist in ensuring a safer festive season for all through Operation Shanela.

The weekly multi-disciplinary, high-density operation, which commenced on Monday, 28 October 2024 until Sunday, 3 November 2024, executed in the five districts of the Northern Cape, resulted in the apprehension and arrest of 334 suspects, and the confiscation of numerous items.

Safer Festive Season Operations are in full swing in all districts throughout this period and beyond, encompassing high-density operations, which include regular roadblocks, stop and searches, the tracking and tracing of wanted suspects and heightened police visibility aimed at preventing and combating serious and violent crimes during the holiday season and beyond.

Numerous vehicle check points (VCPs) and roadblocks were conducted across the province, during which a total of 2 247 vehicles and 4 136 persons were stopped and searched.

Compliance inspections at second-hand dealers, scrapyards, recyclers, private security, firearm dealers, formal and informal businesses, as well as farms were conducted, including community awareness campaigns.

Operational successes achieved include the arrest of 280 suspects for murder, attempted murder, assault, burglary, illegal dealing in liquor, illegal firearm and ammunition, theft of or out of motor vehicle, malicious damage to property, driving under the influence of alcohol, robbery, rape, possession of dangerous weapons, dealing in and possession of drugs, illegal immigrants, stock theft and other crimes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Police in De Aar tracked down a robbery suspect and recovered stolen property, including bank cards, clothing and traveling bags, and managed to link the suspect to several other cases.

Fifty-four wanted suspects were traced and brought to book by detectives for evading court appearances and contravention of court orders.

The police confiscated large volumes of alcoholic beverages, drugs, dangerous weapons, fuel, copper and cash that is believed to be the proceeds of crime.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Kholiswa Otola, expressed her gratitude to all law enforcement agencies for the collective efforts and actions executed during this period.

Otola reiterated that no one will be left behind when it comes to fighting crime as it involves the robust involvement and support of community structures.

She urged everyone to be alert and vigilant, and report any suspicious criminal activity immediately to the police using the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or on the MySAPS App.