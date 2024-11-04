South Africa: Weather Warning for KZN, Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of severe thunderstorms and snow along the Eastern Cape escarpment from Monday until Tuesday.

"Snowfalls are expected over the high lying areas due to a high-pressure system ridging from far south of the country, with a southerly to south easterly wind, resulting in cold to very cold and wet conditions over the province over the Chris Hani and Joe Ggabi District Municipalities; and Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Matatiele, Umzimvubu, Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipalities," the weather service said.

These conditions will result in difficult and dangerous driving conditions.

Motorists can expect disruptions to traffic routes, due to slippery roads and reduced visibility, as well as road and pass closures for a short period.

There is a likelihood of loss of crops and livestock and disruption to services.

The Eastern Cape can also expect severe thunderstorms on Monday due to an approaching upper trough combined with a ridging surface high.

There is a possibility that the expected storms can become severe and may result in damaging winds, hail, downpours and excessive lightning.

The affected areas include Senqu, Elundini, Sakhisizwe, Matatiele and the Umzimvubu Local Municipalities.

The impact of these weather conditions will include localised damage to settlements and temporary structures, localised and short-term disruption to power supply, localised damage to vehicles and falling trees blocking roads.

In KwaZulu-Natal, residents can expect widespread showers and thundershowers over most parts of the province but scattered to isolated in the north, except the extreme north-eastern parts on Monday.

"Some of these thunderstorms may become severe over the southern parts of KZN and may be accompanied by strong, damaging winds, excessive lightning, large hail/large amounts of small and heavy downpours," SAWS said.

As a result of these weather conditions, there could be falling trees blocking major roads, disruption of services due to power surges, danger to life (humans and livestock) due to excessive lighting as well as damage to structures due to hail and wind.