South Africa: Mother and Son Hospitalised After Consuming Food From Spaza Shop

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that a 38-year-old mother and her four-year-old son from Alexandra in Johannesburg, are currently receiving treatment at Edenvale Hospital, following a suspected foodborne illness.

According to the department, both patients are in a stable condition and under medical care after allegedly consuming food from a spaza shop.

The family's 10-year-old daughter passed away after being rushed to the Alexandra Community Health Centre emergency unit on Friday, 2 November 2024.

According to the department, further reports are awaited on the cause of the sudden illness and death.

"The department extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time," the statement read.

Meanwhile, government said it was concerned about the rising incidents of foodborne illnesses, particularly those affecting children.

"The department is working closely with multiple stakeholders and the municipalities to heighten awareness in townships, informal settlements, and hostel communities."

On Friday, Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, lamented the lack of food safety standards at some of the local spaza shops in Ekurhuleni townships.

The MEC, together with City of Ekurhuleni officials and local councillors, conducted a food safety blitz in the area, following the recent spate of deaths and children falling ill after eating snacks from local spaza shops across the country.

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, announced last week that forensic tests following the deaths of six primary school children from Naledi, Soweto - who had allegedly eaten snacks from a foreign-owned local spaza shop - showed they were killed by a highly toxic organophosphate called Terbufos.

The provincial department has urged the public to exercise caution when purchasing and consuming food items.

In addition, the department said it was important to purchase food from reputable sellers with valid permits to operate, check expiration dates and avoid consuming expired products.

They also encourage locals to ensure that food packaging is intact and has not been tampered with and that shops adhere to the conditions of their permits, which include compliance with environmental health regulations and maintaining hygiene standards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We appeal to the public not to take the law into their own hands but to rather notify relevant authorities where they pick up noncompliance issues."

According to the provincial department, the public can contact an Environmental Health Practitioner (EHP) at the municipal offices closest to where the supplier is based.

The can also lodge complaints against suppliers that sell expired goods or foodstuffs without labelling and notify the Gauteng Office of Consumer Affairs on 011 355 8006 or consumer@gauteng.gov.za.

Alternatively, the public can contact the Gauteng contact centre on 0800 GAUTENG (4288364) or 0800 22 88 27 (toll-free), USSD *134*47472# or *134*GPGSA# (zero rated), email support@gauteng.gov.za and hotline@gauteng.gov.za.

The department is also available on X at @GautengHotline or WhatsApp 082 601 1000.