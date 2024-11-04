South Africa: KZN Launches Provincial Integrated Youth Development Strategy

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, has unveiled the Provincial Integrated Youth Development Strategy, marking a transformative step towards empowering the province's youth.

Launched at the Coastlands Conference Centre in Umhlanga, the strategy, spearheaded by the Department of Social Development (DSD), seeks to shift from a welfare-based approach to a development-focused model. The model is aimed at building a brighter future for young people in the province.

The vision of the Integrated Youth Development Strategy is to create a system that equips young people to be socially responsible, economically active, resilient, and self-reliant.

By prioritising skills development, economic participation, and personal empowerment, the strategy addresses the unique challenges faced by youth in the province and seeks to foster their growth into engaged and contributing members of society.

Ntuli emphasised the importance of the initiative, noting that youth empowerment is central to the province's vision for sustainable development.

He expressed confidence that the strategy would inspire a generation of young leaders who can drive positive change and contribute meaningfully to the local economy.

"This strategy represents our commitment to investing in the potential of our youth. By empowering young people to be resilient and self-reliant, we are building a foundation for a stronger and more prosperous KwaZulu-Natal," Ntuli said.

The Premier reaffirmed the provincial government's dedication to supporting initiatives that offer meaningful opportunities for youth, and its commitment to a development-driven approach that builds a sustainable future for all.