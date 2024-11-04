South Africa: Four People Killed in Devastating Limpopo Hailstorm

3 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Rudzani Tshivhase

Two children who drowned in an open pit toilet and two elderly residents killed by falling debris were buried at the weekend after a heavy storm in Limpopo.

Eighty-six-year-old Limpopo pensioner Eva Seloane of Ga-Maleka village in the Lepelle Nkumpi local municipality in Capricorn District died after bricks fell on her head while she was trying to run from her collapsing house.

Seloane is among four people who died during the devastating storm last Monday, which also affected Sekhukhune, Mopane and Vhembe districts. Only one Limpopo district, Waterberg, was not affected.

Two children, ages currently unknown, drowned in a disused, flooded open pit toilet while they were playing at Tukakgomo village in Sekhukhune.

Also in Sekhukhune, a 61-year-old man died after debris fell at him at ward 15 at Manyaka.

The foul weather in the province was marked by a devastating hailstorm, that left blocked stormwater drains and some streets in Musina flowing with sewage. There were power outages in areas around Vhembe district.

In the spring month of October, the SA Weather Service disaster risk management has put out urgent alerts for the public to be weather smart due to South Africa's vulnerability to hazardous weather events, such as severe thunderstorms, floods, droughts, heatwaves and wildfires.

Eva Seloane tragedy

Seloane died from her injuries at Lebowakgomo Hospital, with family spokesperson and daughter Sarona Mathiba saying that...

