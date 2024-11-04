South Africa: How Far Can the ANC Go in Trashing the Constitution Before the GNU Collapses?

3 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Hoffman

Cadre deployment is in many ways at the root of the trashing of the Constitution by the ANC. It is intent on continuing this malpractice under the Government of National Unity.

Veteran journalist and former editor, Peter Bruce, began his 27 October 2024 Sunday Times column with the following observations:

"Jacob Zuma was correct when he said the ANC was more important than the country. All politicians put their parties first or, if you're in Russia or North Korea, themselves. Americans are about to find out what that might feel like.

"John Steenhuisen would feel the same way. He said last month the DA wouldn't crash President Cyril Ramaphosa's Government of National Unity 'unless it is crashing the economy or trashing the Constitution'."

The Government of National Unity (GNU) to which Steenhuisen refers is actually a 10-party coalition of political parties represented in the National Assembly. Nine of these responded positively to the invitation extended by the ANC after the May 2024 general elections, an invitation which expressed the intention to govern under the rule of law and in accordance with the Constitution.

Several parties did not accept the invitation, principally the MK party, the EFF and Action SA. They now form the opposition in Parliament with disgraced former Western Cape Judge President Dr John Hlophe as leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

The DA, which Steenhuisen leads,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.