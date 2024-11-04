South Africa: How Far Can the ANC Go in Trashing the Constitution Before the GNU Collapses?

opinion

Cadre deployment is in many ways at the root of the trashing of the Constitution by the ANC. It is intent on continuing this malpractice under the Government of National Unity.

Veteran journalist and former editor, Peter Bruce, began his 27 October 2024 Sunday Times column with the following observations:

"Jacob Zuma was correct when he said the ANC was more important than the country. All politicians put their parties first or, if you're in Russia or North Korea, themselves. Americans are about to find out what that might feel like.

"John Steenhuisen would feel the same way. He said last month the DA wouldn't crash President Cyril Ramaphosa's Government of National Unity 'unless it is crashing the economy or trashing the Constitution'."

The Government of National Unity (GNU) to which Steenhuisen refers is actually a 10-party coalition of political parties represented in the National Assembly. Nine of these responded positively to the invitation extended by the ANC after the May 2024 general elections, an invitation which expressed the intention to govern under the rule of law and in accordance with the Constitution.

Several parties did not accept the invitation, principally the MK party, the EFF and Action SA. They now form the opposition in Parliament with disgraced former Western Cape Judge President Dr John Hlophe as leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

The DA, which Steenhuisen leads,...