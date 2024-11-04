Somalia: Somali Intelligence Forces Kill 27 Al-Shabaab Militants in Middle Shabelle Operation

3 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali security forces successfully executed an operation in the Yaqle area of the Middle Shabelle region, resulting in the deaths of 27 Al-Shabaab militants, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) reported on Saturday.

The operation, which spanned over 12 hours, also injured several other insurgents, according to NISA's statement.

The targeted strike was aimed at a known gathering point for Al-Shabaab, including senior commanders, as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the group's infrastructure and prevent attacks on civilians and government forces. NISA highlighted that the mission was a significant blow to Al-Shabaab's operations in the region.

However, there has been no independent verification of these claims, and some security experts express caution about the figures provided by NISA, noting that Al-Shabaab's statements often differ significantly from government reports.

Despite this, the operation underscores the continued military engagement against Al-Shabaab, which has maintained a presence in Somalia despite years of international and local efforts to eradicate the group.

The Middle Shabelle region has been a focal point for such military actions due to its strategic importance and the presence of Al-Shabaab activities. This operation is part of a broader strategy to secure rural areas and disrupt the militant group's plans to destabilize the government and carry out attacks.

The fight against Al-Shabaab remains complex, involving not just military tactics but also efforts towards governance, development, and winning over local populations to isolate the militants.

