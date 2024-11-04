Somalia: 27 Al-Shabab Militants Killed in Middle Shabelle Region

Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) announced the killing of 27 al-Shabab militants during a 12-hour military operation in the Yaaqle area of Middle Shabelle. The operation, conducted over the weekend, targeted a key gathering point for the militant group, resulting in the destruction of several al-Shabab vehicles and operational bases, according to a statement released by NISA on Sunday.

NISA confirmed that the operation was successful with no reported casualties among its personnel. The agency emphasized that the mission was part of a broader effort to dismantle al-Shabab's strongholds in the region and curb the group's influence.

This offensive follows a series of intensified military campaigns led by the Somali National Army (SNA) across the central regions of Somalia, including Middle Shabelle, Galgadud, and Mudug. Last month, more than 100 militants were killed in these regions, pushing the total number of al-Shabab fighters killed in October to 254. These figures underscore the escalating efforts by Somali forces to weaken the militant group.

The ongoing military operations are part of a nationwide campaign launched by the Somali government following President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's declaration of "an all-out war" against al-Shabab in early 2022. The government has since ramped up its military efforts to rid the country of the al-Qaeda-affiliated group, which has been a persistent threat to security and stability in Somalia for over a decade.

Despite these significant gains, both the Somali government and al-Shabab have been known to exaggerate casualty numbers. Independent verification of figures remains a challenge in conflict zones, but the government's intensified military operations continue to signal its commitment to dismantling al-Shabab's power base and restoring stability across the nation.

As the fight against al-Shabab continues, the Somali government, in cooperation with international partners, aims to further enhance security in liberated areas and prevent the militant group from regaining lost ground. The recent operations reflect the government's determination to sustain its momentum and keep the pressure on the group in a bid to secure long-term peace for Somalia.