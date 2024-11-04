Somalia: Somali Foreign Minister, UN Envoy Discuss New UN Mission and Election Plans

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi met with James Swan, the Acting Special Representative of the United Nations in Mogadishu, on Saturday to discuss the newly launched United Nations Transitional Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS). The mission, which officially replaced the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) on November 1, is set to play a pivotal role in the country's ongoing peace and security efforts.

The meeting, held a day after UNTMIS was launched, focused on Somalia's new responsibilities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, national security initiatives, and the ongoing dialogue within the National Consultative Council (NCC).

Both parties agreed on creating a joint roadmap to align the objectives of UNTMIS with Somalia's broader strategic goals for regional stability and development. This approach aims to strengthen Somalia's leadership in advancing peace and security, while also ensuring the new UN mission supports the country's long-term objectives.

As a transitional mission, UNTMIS will prioritize the support of free and fair elections and the protection of human rights within its first year. Certain responsibilities, including electoral oversight and security management, will gradually transfer to Somali authorities as the mission progresses, to complete this transition by the end of the first year.

During the meeting, Minister Fiqi also updated Swan on the progress of the Ankara Talks with Ethiopia, aimed at resolving a diplomatic dispute between the two countries. He reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to establishing a one-person, one-vote electoral system, subject to consensus within the NCC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The National Consultative Council, which includes President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, the Mayor of Mogadishu, and three regional leaders, recently reached an agreement setting a timeline for Somalia's upcoming elections. According to the NCC, local, regional, and municipal elections will take place in June 2025, followed by parliamentary and presidential elections in September 2025. The agreement also proposes the formation of a National Independent Electoral Commission to oversee the electoral process.

However, the electoral timeline faces opposition from some key regional leaders, including Puntland's Said Abdullahi Deni and Jubbaland's Ahmed Madobe, who have publicly expressed their reservations. Despite this, the Somali government remains committed to implementing reforms that will enable a transition to universal suffrage, as evidenced by the passage of a universal suffrage bill in March 2024.

The discussions between Fiqi and Swan mark an important step in coordinating international and national efforts to ensure a successful electoral process and enhance Somalia's role in regional security and governance.