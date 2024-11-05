Botswana: New President Says Botswana's Smooth Transfer of Power Sets Example

Gabarone, Botswana — Botswana's newly elected leader, Duma Boko, says Africa can draw vital lessons from his country's smooth transfer of power. Boko spoke after the Botswana Democratic Party, which had ruled the country since independence in 1966, suffered a crushing defeat in last week's elections.

Addressing the media after an official handover of office Monday, Boko praised outgoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi for ensuring a seamless transfer of power.

Boko's party, the Umbrella for Democratic Change, will form the next government.

"Botswana today, sends a message to the whole world and says democracy is alive here, democracy is in action," Boko said. "This is democracy in motion; this is democracy exemplified, sent as an abiding lesson to the whole world to say to the African continent -- it must happen, it can happen and when it does, it is one of the most beautiful experiences a country can go through."

Masisi's former ruling Botswana Democratic Party was soundly beaten, winning only four out of 61 National Assembly seats. Analysts blamed mounting economic grievances, particularly among young people, for the party's downfall.

The former president said he had a duty to ensure that the first change of government since 1966 was seamless.

"I knew I had a responsibility to make sure we set a standard, because we have never had a change of government as in a different party taking over in this country," Masisi said. "So the onerousness of the responsibility on me was massive and I had to lead."

Masisi, who served only one out of a possible two five-year terms, said he will not run for political office again.

Piers Pigou of the Institute of Security Studies in Pretoria said the smooth transition in Botswana was expected.

"The fact that we have had an expedited and smooth transfer of power should really surprise no one given Botswana's pedigree," Pigou said. "Of course, there are many lessons for the region where such reflections of such pluralism are largely absent. One hopes there will be lessons learned."

Pigou said Botswana has always been a shining example of democracy in the region, backed by independent public institutions.

"Notwithstanding the fact that Botswana has been ruled by one party for almost six decades until this recent election, it is nevertheless held out as an example of democratic practice, strong independent institutions for the most part in the southern Africa region," he said.

"There have been concerns of late of compromising those institutions, corruption and so forth under the Masisi administration. But I think by and large what this election has showed is that the institutions have held firm."

Masisi said his hands are clean and is prepared to defend himself if called to answer for any supposed improprieties while in office.