Uganda: Cabinet Gives Thumbs Up to National Coffee Bill Without 3-Year Transition

In a significant move, the Cabinet has reconsidered and resolved to support the National Coffee Amendment Bill 2024, paving the way for its passage into law without the initially proposed 3-year transition period.

This bill, introduced by Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Frank Tumwebaze, aims to dissolve the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) and transfer its functions to the Ministry responsible for agriculture.

The policy behind the bill is to give effect to the Government Policy for Rationalisation of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX), adopted by the Cabinet in 2021.

This change aligns with the government's push to streamline its agencies and improve efficiency.

"The National Coffee Amendment Bill 2024 is a crucial step towards reforming Uganda's coffee sector," said Minister Tumwebaze.

"By dissolving the UCDA and transferring its functions to the Ministry, we can improve regulation, production, and marketing of coffee, ultimately benefiting our farmers and the economy."

The bill's passage is expected to have a positive impact on Uganda's coffee industry, including increased coffee production and exports, farmer empowerment, and increased local processing.

With the Cabinet's support, the bill is now one step closer to becoming law, paving the way for a more efficient and effective coffee sector in Uganda.