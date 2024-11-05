Africa: UNHCR Calls for Renewed Action to End Statelessness As #ibelong Campaign Ends

Dakar, 4 November 2024 - Marking ten years since the launch of the #IBelong Campaign, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, underscores the urgency of eliminating statelessness in West and Central Africa, as millions remain without legal identity or access to fundamental rights.

Despite efforts that have paved pathways to nationality and reformed discriminatory laws, statelessness remains a stark reality for 931,191 people in West Africa alone. Millions more, especially in conflict-affected countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, are at heightened risk due to complex legal, social, and historical barriers. Statelessness continues to exclude individuals from participating fully in society, creating lasting challenges in access to education, healthcare, employment, and protection.

The #IBelong Campaign, alongside national governments, regional bodies, and civil society has driven crucial advancements to end statelessness. Through targeted advocacy, policy reform, and cooperation, the campaign has bolstered the legal recognition of stateless persons, expanded access to birth registration, and supported legal frameworks that empower people to claim a nationality.

In Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Benin, and Senegal, newly established statelessness determination procedures have granted thousands legal protections and facilitated their access to essential rights. The removal of gender discrimination from nationality laws in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Benin, allowing women to pass on their nationality to their children, represents a powerful step toward equality and justice for future generations.

However, the road ahead remains challenging. Twelve countries have established national action plans to address statelessness, yet barriers persist in implementing these policies at the local level. While regional frameworks, such as the Model Law on Statelessness developed by ECOWAS and ECCAS, offer a blueprint for action, commitment to tangible change remains critical. Abdouraouf Gnon-Konde, Director of UNHCR's Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa, emphasized, "The #IBelong Campaign has shown that progress is possible. Now, we must double down on our efforts, recognizing that every individual left stateless represents a failure to fulfill basic human rights."

In October 2024, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi announced the launch of the Global Alliance to End Statelessness, a new initiative to galvanize global efforts and sustain the momentum of #IBelong. This Alliance, guided by a 15-member Advisory Committee comprising states, UN agencies, civil society, and stateless-led organizations, will drive collaborative action to overcome legal and systemic gaps that allow statelessness to persist. As the Secretariat host, UNHCR will support Alliance activities, advocating for reforms and mobilizing resources to address this solvable crisis.

While acknowledging the dedication of West and Central African nations to addressing statelessness, UNHCR calls on governments, regional organizations, and international allies to increase efforts and resources to ensure every individual's right to nationality. Statelessness remains a solvable issue. With unwavering commitment, inclusive legal reforms, and expanded access to civil documentation, we can--and must--achieve a world without statelessness.