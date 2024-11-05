Kenya: Ad894 - Kenyans Want Their Democracy With Term Limits for the President

Support for two-term maximum has been strong for more than a decade.

Key findings

About three-fourths (74%) of Kenyans say democracy is preferable to any other political system.

A similar majority (77%) support regular, open, and honest elections as the best way to choose their political leaders.

Almost nine in 10 Kenyans (86%) endorse a two-term limit on presidential mandates, a position that has consistently had strong support for the past decade.

On average across 39 African countries surveyed between late 2021 and mid-2023, 72% of citizens favoured presidential term limits. Kenyans ranked fifth-highest in the strength of their support for term limits in that survey round.

In Kenya, support for presidential term limits is particularly strong among citizens who support democracy and is high across the political party divide.

In Kenya, debate about the rules governing the presidential game gain traction from time to time. In recent year, some lawmakers have suggested extending the presidential term from five to seven years, arguing that five years is "not enough to run a government" (Republic of Kenya, 2024; Yusuf, 2023; Letoo, 2023). Others have proposed the introduction of a maximum age limit for presidential candidates, capped at 75 years. A third group has advocated removing the constitutional provision limiting presidents to a maximum of two terms (Kinyanjui, 2022).

In Kenya, presidential term limits were first introduced in 1992, coinciding with the reintroduction of multiparty politics following more than 10 years of single-party rule (Cheeseman, 2019). Kenya's new Constitution in 2010 reaffirmed the two-term limit for presidents. Daniel arap Moi, who served as Kenya's president from 1978 to 2002, oversaw the term-limits reforms in 1992 but controversially exempted himself from a retroactive application of these limits, enabling him to run for and win two additional terms in office (Maltz, 2007). In contrast, subsequent presidents Mwai Kibaki (2002-2012) and Uhuru Kenyatta (2013-2022) served their two terms without any attempts to revise term limits (Mbaku, 2022).

Kenyans' debate over two-term limits is not unique. Across the continent, between 2000 and 2019, there were more than 50 attempts to reintroduce, tighten, revise, or eliminate presidential term limits (Wiebusch & Murray, 2019). Paul Biya (Cameroon), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), and Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea) are among sitting presidents who amended their countries' constitutions to remove term limits, allowing them to remain in office (Africa Center for Strategic Studies, 2023; Sampson, 2023). Leaders in 21 African nations with term limits have served an average of four years, while those who bypassed limits have remained in power for 22 years on average (Africa Center for Strategic Studies, 2018). In Afrobarometer surveys, large majorities of Africans have consistently expressed support for presidential term limits (Afrobarometer, 2024; Dulani, 2021). Supporters argue that presidential term limits can promote regime stability by regularising power sharing among politicians and can foster peaceful transfers of power, the emergence of new leadership, and accountability (Versteeg, Horley, Meng, Guim, & Guirguis, 2020).

Findings from Afrobarometer surveys show that by strong majorities, Kenyans consistently support democracy, favour choosing leaders through elections, and endorse a two-term limit for the president. Support for term limits is at one of the highest levels recorded in Africa and is strong across the political party spectrum.

