Sudanese Refugees in Libya Continue to Struggle

4 November 2024
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Tobruk / El Kufra / Benghazi / Nyala — Malik El Dijawi, an advocate for Sudanese migrant and refugee communities, has reported that many Sudanese refugees are undertaking perilous journeys through the cities of Tobruk and Kufra along Libya's southern border with Sudan, as he noted in an interview with Radio Dabanga yesterday. As the conflict shows no signs of abating, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that over 100,000 refugees have arrived in Libya since the war began in April 2023.

Sudanese refugees face exploitation by smugglers, financial extortion, and fuel tank explosions due to extreme temperatures. El Dijawi states he made efforts to launch an initiative to remedy these harms, but progress has stalled due to a lack of formal recognition for Sudanese community associations.

Access to education and essential winter supplies is also challenging. Many children lack proper documentation to enter Libyan schools, while families in El Kufra face financial hardship. El Dijawi called on humanitarian organisations to provide winter supplies.

Legal barriers, including high fees for Sudanese passports which cost approximately US $200, leave many undocumented. El Dijawi urges fee reductions and faster bureaucratic processes to support refugees and stresses the need for stability in Sudan.

'Societal integration'

Reports from Sudanese families indicate that they face significant challenges integrating into Libyan society. Um Nourin, a former human rights activist, reports cultural differences leading to bullying and a lack of stable futures for her children.

Um Nourin describes threats from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Nyala as the reason for her family's escape. After facing abduction attempts in Chad, they fled again to Libya.

Her children struggle to find stability; her 14-year-old son was detained in the Libyan city of Benghazi for trying to work to support the family.

