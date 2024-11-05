Sudan's Sai Island Permanently Bans 'Toxic' Mining Mixers

Northern State — Authorities in Wadi Halfa, Northern State, have permanently banned the use of environmentally harmful gold mining mixers on Sai Island, ordering the immediate removal of all machinery from the area. This decision follows local protests against the resumption of mining activities, which officials had previously suspended three months ago.

Mohamed Abdelfattah, a grassroots activist on Sai Island, told Radio Dabanga that residents had expressed their objections through peaceful demonstrations and official channels.

"When mining operations resumed, residents quickly organised an urgent general meeting after Friday prayers, where they firmly rejected any mixer operations on Sai island, demanded the immediate removal of machinery, and agreed to form a delegation to represent their town.

"This delegation, coordinating with other towns on and near Sai Island, held meetings and submitted memoranda to local authorities, making clear their opposition to the mixers and the resumption of mining."

The delegation first met with the administrative director of Abri, who advised them to also meet with the director of Wadi Halfa locality to gain his full support for the ban.

"After visiting Sai Island to assess the situation firsthand, the director of Wadi Halfa issued a final decision, permanently banning mixer operations to protect the community and its environment.

"This decision supports the will of the people and answers their desire to protect both human health and the environment. Local communities have long been exposed to the dangers of artisanal and private-sector mining," Abdelfattah concluded.

Health hazard

Environmentalists have been warning of the health and environmental hazards of the use of toxic mercury and cyanide to extract gold from ore for years.

Before the war, Sudan was witnessing a significant wave of anti-mining protests. The various protests rallied against gold mining companies, especially against the environmental and health risks posed by the use of highly toxic chemicals such as cyanide and mercury. They took place in Red Sea state, Northern State, Kordofan and Darfur.

A 2022 report on mercury poisoning in Sudan pointed out that "years of indiscriminate use of dangerous chemicals such as mercury, cyanide, and thiourea without protective measures for miners or local populations, has exposed millions of people across Sudan to lethal risks".

Sudan is reportedly the second-largest producer of gold in Africa and the ninth in the world. Gold mines are scattered across Sudan, including Darfur, South Kordofan, and Blue Nile. Artisanal mining has also drawn hundreds of thousands of gold seekers to the deserts of Sudan's northern and eastern states.

Despite the ongoing war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), gold exports have surged in the first quarter of 2024, generating revenue exceeding $428 million for the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).